Driver dies in Orangeburg County crash

A driver died after a vehicle overturned on Tuesday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The collision occurred at 6:46 p.m. as a 2017 Nissan sedan was traveling east on Cope Road near S.C. Highway 70.

The Nissan ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, overturned and struck a utility pole, Pye said.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was trapped in the vehicle. The driver died at the scene.

The name of the driver was not immediately available Tuesday night.

The crash is under investigation.

