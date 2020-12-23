 Skip to main content
Driver dies in Orangeburg County crash
Driver dies in Orangeburg County crash

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A driver died Wednesday in a crash in Orangeburg County near the Providence community.

The collision occurred at 2:45 p.m. on S.C. Highway 210 near Landsdowne Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

A 2011 Dodge pickup and a 2004 Ford pickup sideswiped as they were traveling in opposite directions.

The driver of the Ford, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the collision. The Ford’s passenger was transported to a hospital.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and its MAIT team are investigating.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

