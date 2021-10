A driver died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. Friday near the 87 mile marker.

A 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling south on I-95 when it went off the left side of the road and overturned in some water.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died in the crash, Lee said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The name of the driver was not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0