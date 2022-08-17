Driver dies in I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

The driver of an SUV died after crashing on Interstate 26 early Wednesday morning in Orangeburg County.

The collision occurred at 2:28 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A Toyota SUV traveling east on I-26 ran off the road to the right, struck a guardrail and then struck a bridge pillar near mile maker 157, Pye said.

The name of the driver hasn’t yet been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.