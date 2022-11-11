 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

Driver dies in crash outside Orangeburg

  • 0
accident

A driver died in a single-vehicle accident around 10:15 a.m. Friday on Cannon Bridge Road.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

An individual died in a single-vehicle accident around 10:15 a.m. Friday on Cannon Bridge Road.

A driver died in a single-vehicle collision just outside of Orangeburg on Friday morning.

The accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road, about three miles south of Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell.

The person was driving south in a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck a tree and then went into a creek.

The name of the person who died was not immediately available.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services and the S.C. Highway Patrol responded to the accident.

0 Comments
0
0
0
11
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Tonga region, tsunamis possible

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News