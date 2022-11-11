Driver dies in crash outside Orangeburg

A driver died in a single-vehicle collision just outside of Orangeburg on Friday morning.

The accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road, about three miles south of Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell.

The person was driving south in a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck a tree and then went into a creek.

The name of the person who died was not immediately available.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services and the S.C. Highway Patrol responded to the accident.