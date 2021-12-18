Driver dies in crash near Providence

One person died following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon near the Providence community of Orangeburg County.

The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 15 and S.C. Highway 210, said Sgt. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Jeep was traveling west on SC 210 when it allegedly went through a stop sign without stopping. The Jeep collided with a 2019 Ford pickup truck traveling north on U.S. 15.

The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt and died, Collins said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the two occupants of the Ford to a local hospital, Collins said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet provided the identity of the person who died.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

