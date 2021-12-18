 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Driver dies in crash near Providence

Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

One person died following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon near the Providence community of Orangeburg County.

The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 15 and S.C. Highway 210, said Sgt. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Jeep was traveling west on SC 210 when it allegedly went through a stop sign without stopping. The Jeep collided with a 2019 Ford pickup truck traveling north on U.S. 15.

The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt and died, Collins said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the two occupants of the Ford to a local hospital, Collins said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet provided the identity of the person who died.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

