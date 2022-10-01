Driver dies in crash near Neeses

A person died following a collision near Neeses Saturday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 5:45 a.m. on S.C. Highway 389 near Cornflower Road around six miles west of Neeses.

The crash involved a 2017 Kia Soul and a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The Freightliner was heading east toward Orangeburg on SC 389 and the Kia was traveling west. Tidwell said the Kia went left of center and struck the tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the Kia died in the collision. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The name of the deceased was not immediately available.