Driver dies in crash near Neeses

SCHP iinvestigates accident

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team

 www.scdps.gov

A person died following a collision near Neeses Saturday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 5:45 a.m. on S.C. Highway 389 near Cornflower Road around six miles west of Neeses.

The crash involved a 2017 Kia Soul and a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The Freightliner was heading east toward Orangeburg on SC 389 and the Kia was traveling west. Tidwell said the Kia went left of center and struck the tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the Kia died in the collision. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The name of the deceased was not immediately available.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

