Driver dies in crash near Holly Hill
breaking

Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

The driver of a Toyota Corolla died Monday night after being ejected from a vehicle near Holly Hill, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The crash occurred at 9:51 p.m. as the 2015 Corolla was traveling south on Toney Bay Road near Jacques Lane.

The Corolla ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, struck a culvert and overturned. The driver was ejected.

The driver was taken to Prisma Health Richland and later died.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

