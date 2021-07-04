 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver dies in crash near Eutawville
0 comments
breaking

Driver dies in crash near Eutawville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A person died early Sunday after a vehicle struck a tree in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 4:48 a.m. on Gardensgate Road near Cartoon Circle, about eight miles east of Eutawville.

A 2002 Lexus LS was traveling east when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The driver died. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1
0 comments
0
0
0
7
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News