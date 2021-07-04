Driver dies in crash near Eutawville

T&D Staff Report
A person died early Sunday after a vehicle struck a tree in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred at 4:48 a.m. on Gardensgate Road near Cartoon Circle, about eight miles east of Eutawville.
A 2002 Lexus LS was traveling east when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.
The driver died. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was the only occupant of the vehicle.
