Driver dies in crash near Eutawville

A person died early Sunday after a vehicle struck a tree in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 4:48 a.m. on Gardensgate Road near Cartoon Circle, about eight miles east of Eutawville.

A 2002 Lexus LS was traveling east when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The driver died. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

