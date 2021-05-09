Driver dies in crash near Branchville

The driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Impala died in a single-vehicle crash near Branchville on Saturday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 21 near Wire Road, about five miles south of Branchville.

The Impala was traveling south at 9:40 p.m. when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and ran off the road to the left. The Impala struck a tree and overturned, Tidwell said.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.