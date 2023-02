A driver died after a vehicle overturned in Orangeburg County on Thursday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The collision occurred at 1:26 p.m. as a 2005 Pontiac sedan was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 near Cross Creek Drive.

The Pontiac ran off the road to the left, struck a culvert and overturned.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The collision is under investigation.