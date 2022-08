A driver died following a crash in eastern Orangeburg County on Tuesday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Vance Road near Highway 15.

A 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Vance Road. It ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver died of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remain under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.