A driver died following a one-vehicle accident in Cordova on Saturday night.

The crash occurred at 9:45 p.m. as a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Legrand Smoak Street, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The Tahoe ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The accident is being investigated.

The name of the driver was not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0