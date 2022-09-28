Driver dies in collision with tractor-trailer in Orangeburg County

A driver died early Wednesday after a collision with a tractor-trailer, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 5:42 a.m. on U.S. Highway 321 at Arts Lane, one mile south of Woodford.

A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer was on Arts Lane when it entered U.S. 321. At the same time, a 2009 Lexus sedan was traveling south on U.S. 321.

The vehicles collided.

The driver of the Lexus died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The S.C. Highway Patrol’s multi-disciplinary accident investigation team is investigating the collision.