Driver dies in Bamberg County crash

A driver is dead after crashing into a bridge guardrail in Bamberg County on Monday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision is believed to have occurred sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m.

A Ford Fiesta was traveling north on U.S. Highway 21 when it ran off the road to the right and struck a bridge guardrail, Tidwell said.

The collision occurred at S.C. Highway 61, also known as Augusta Highway. It’s about halfway between Branchville and Smoaks.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan will release the name of the deceased once the person’s next-of-kin has been notified.

So far this year, there have been four highway fatalities in Bamberg County. There were none during the same time period last year.

There have also been four highway fatalities in Calhoun County this year, compared to two during the same time period last year.

In Orangeburg County, there have been 34 highway fatalities. During the same time period in 2019, the county had 41.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.