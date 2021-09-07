 Skip to main content
Driver dies after vehicle overturns; 10 people die in Labor Day accidents in S.C.
Driver dies after vehicle overturns; 10 people die in Labor Day accidents in S.C.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla died Monday night after being ejected from the vehicle near Holly Hill, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The crash occurred at 9:51 p.m. as the 2015 Corolla was traveling south on Toney Bay Road near Jacques Lane.

The Corolla ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left, struck a culvert and overturned. The driver was ejected.

The driver was taken to Prisma Health Richland and later died.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the driver has not yet been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

It followed another fatal crash on Sunday afternoon on S.C. Highway 6 near S.C. Highway 310.

A 2003 Toyota sedan was traveling west on S.C. 6 when it went left of the center line and struck a 2019 Chevrolet pickup traveling in the opposite direction.

The Toyota’s driver died as a result of the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the Toyota’s driver has also not yet been released.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety reported Tuesday that 10 people died on South Carolina roads during the Labor Day holiday, which it says began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

There were 14 fatalities during the Labor Day holiday period in 2020.

