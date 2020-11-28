Driver dies after truck hits tree in Santee area

A person died early Saturday when a truck struck a tree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. in a field on Kevin Drive in the Santee area.
A 2005 Chevrolet truck was traveling east in a field. It reached the edge of a wooded area and hit a tree.
The driver was killed. The driver’s name was not immediately available.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt.
