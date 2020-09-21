Drive-thru job fair coming to Orangeburg

A drive-thru job fair will be held in Orangeburg on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Orangeburg SC Works is hosting the job fair from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Orangeburg SC Works office, 1804 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.
Job seekers will stay in their vehicle and will receive a bag filled with job opportunities.
Some of the employers represented at the event include:
• City of Orangeburg
• ADUSA Food Lion Distribution Center
• Starbucks Roasting Plant
• Hardee’s
• Food Lion Distribution
• SC Highway Patrol
• Popeyes
• Cracker Barrel
• Chick-fil-A
• S.C. Department of Corrections
• S.C. Highway Patrol
• Enmarket
• Trinity Highway
• Cricket Wireless
• Santee Cooper Resort
• Dempsey Wood Products
• Stier Supply
• Orangeburg County Department of Special Needs Board
• Staffmark
• Sanders Brothers
• Hire Dynamics
• SC Regional Housing Authority
• PeopleReady
• Automation Personnel Services, Inc.
• Holiday Inn Express
• Prime Materials Recovery, Inc.
• Bimbo Bakeries
• Bamberg County Department of Special Needs Board
• McDonald’s
• Husqvarna
• Grace Residential
Jobseekers can learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg, Allendale, Barnwell and Aiken counties: scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers/Lower-Savannah
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.