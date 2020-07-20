Drive-thru food giveaway in Orangeburg on Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 1,000 boxes of free food will distributed to those in need during an upcoming drive-thru food giveaway.

The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Kimbrell's parking lot at 1150 Broughton St. in downtown Orangeburg.

Kenneth Morgan is pastor of Deliverance Transformational Church at 1111 Russell St. He also has his own radio show on Old Skool 102.9.

Morgan said Thursday's food giveaway is being sponsored by his radio show and his wife, Evangelist Cathleen Morgan.

"I’ve got a tractor-trailer coming in with 1,300 boxes, 20-pound boxes of food. I'm going to be out there all day until every box is gone. People are hurting. So we have to help them," the pastor said.

Morgan said the coronavirus pandemic has left a lot of people in need. He said the food giveaway is just one of many ways his church helps to support its community.

"My church has been giving food on the fourth Sunday of every month for eight years. I guess my motto has always been that I don't want to just preach to people. I want to be able to help them. A lot of things are going on during this coronavirus.