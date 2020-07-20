Drive-thru food giveaway in Orangeburg on Thursday

More than 1,000 boxes of free food will distributed to those in need during an upcoming drive-thru food giveaway.
The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Kimbrell's parking lot at 1150 Broughton St. in downtown Orangeburg.
Kenneth Morgan is pastor of Deliverance Transformational Church at 1111 Russell St. He also has his own radio show on Old Skool 102.9.
Morgan said Thursday's food giveaway is being sponsored by his radio show and his wife, Evangelist Cathleen Morgan.
"I’ve got a tractor-trailer coming in with 1,300 boxes, 20-pound boxes of food. I'm going to be out there all day until every box is gone. People are hurting. So we have to help them," the pastor said.
Morgan said the coronavirus pandemic has left a lot of people in need. He said the food giveaway is just one of many ways his church helps to support its community.
"My church has been giving food on the fourth Sunday of every month for eight years. I guess my motto has always been that I don't want to just preach to people. I want to be able to help them. A lot of things are going on during this coronavirus.
"People are losing their jobs and some people have jobs, but just can't make ends meet. I want to be there for them and let them know that the church that sits at that corner on 1111 Russell St. is not a church that just wants people to come in and hear me preach. I care about them. That's what it's all about," he said.
"I’ve got stuff in the back of my church that could help anybody that's in need. I’ve got brand-new women's clothes, men clothes, baby clothes. You name it, I’ve got it. We gave out 100 book bags to kids. We do it every year. Christmas toy drive, we do that," Morgan said.
The pastor said he will be assisted by an arsenal of volunteers, but could always use more.
"I have a few volunteers who are helping me, with some coming from Cross, South Carolina, and some in Orangeburg who heard me talk about it over the radio. So I have the few that come, and I pray that some more come to help me," he said.
For more information on the drive-thru food giveaway, contact Morgan by phone at 803-317-4457.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.