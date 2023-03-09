A new drive-thru coffee store is coming to Orangeburg.

Scooter's Coffee is under construction on Chestnut Street, next to the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the area that separates Broughton Street from Chestnut Street.

“Orangeburg represents an important part of our development territory, which is why the Chestnut Street location is one of the first of many new locations to open throughout the state this year,” franchisee Andrew Reed said.

The targeted opening date is mid to late June, Reed said.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The restaurant will employ 20, including managers and baristas.

Scooter’s Coffee is best known for its drive-thru format, specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries.

It sells hot drinks such as its signature Caramelicious, which has caramel sauce, hot milk and espresso. The drink is topped with whipped cream drizzled with more caramel.

Other hot drinks include coffees, mochas, lattes, cappuccinos and hot chocolate. The restaurant also has iced drinks, blenders, smoothies and teas, according to its website.

Food includes maple waffle sandwiches, burritos, bagels, bacon ciabatta sandwiches and desserts such as cinnamon rolls, blueberry muffins and chocolate chip cookies.

Reed is joined in the ownership of the restaurant with Joseph Walker III. The name of their franchise entity is WalReed Bev Company LLC.

It is the franchise's first entry into The T&D Region. The men will own 32 stores across the Midlands, portions of the Upstate, Florence and Aiken/Augusta.

“Local municipalities were and continue to be very receptive to having us join the community, and that played a big role in our decision to prioritize Orangeburg on our list,” Reed said.

"Scooter's Coffee locations tend to perform well in small-mid size markets, due to a shared emphasis of our core values, and we can't wait to open in Orangeburg and deliver on the Scooter's brand promise: Amazing People, Amazing Drinks ... Amazingly Fast," Reed continued.

Boyer Construction out of Columbia is the general contractor.

Scooter’s Coffee was created in 1998 when Don and Linda Eckles opened their first drive-thru coffeehouse in Bellevue, Nebraska.

The very ﬁrst Scooter’s Coffee location was known as “Scooter’s Java Express.” The name focuses on the mission to keep customers happy by helping them “scoot in and scoot out” quickly.

Scooter's now has about 500 locations in 28 states across the nation and has commitments to build new stores in 30 states.

There are almost 70 Scooter’s Coffee locations under development throughout South Carolina.

For more information about the business visit the website: scooterscoffee.com