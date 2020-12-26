Drive-thru animal safari: View and feed zebras, camels, water buffaloes and many more exotics

Eudora Farms: Animal Safari Park Adventure offers cars of six individuals or less the opportunity to drive through and see a variety of animals for $20 per car per day (for an unlimited number of drive-thru excursions on that day). For each additional passenger beyond six, they charge an additional $5 apiece. They also have $5 buckets of feed or carrots to feed the animals. Guests are not permitted to feed the animals with food they have brought in themselves. Guests can also, while wearing masks, visit their petting zoo and gift shop after paying for and driving through the zoo.

Nesbit, speaking of the Wise Men’s camels, said there are holiday photo opportunities with the camels at the farm. And according to his website, he also offers “animals for hire” for events.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nisbet has three children who help manage Eudora Farms. His two sons, Travis and Tristan, and his daughter Shelby all work in pivotal, key roles with the daily operations, maintenance and development of the safari park. In addition, several staff members and volunteers contribute to making the experience at Eudora Farms a fun and enjoyable one for guests of every age who visit the park.

Nisbet even has a female blue heeler named Josey. The dog is well-trained and herds some of the animals on the farm.