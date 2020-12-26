Drive-thru animal safari: View and feed zebras, camels, water buffaloes and many more exotics

SALLEY – The Wise Men’s camels arrived early in Salley as did an entire menagerie fit for a Nativity and even, well, a zoo.
Eudora Farms: Animal Safari Park Adventure at 219 Salem Road in Salley, which opened with a drive-thru zoo in May, has a large assortment of African, South American and other animals on the many acres of their property alongside a 2.5-mile sprawling dirt road that extends into woods and open grasslands.
Scottish highland cows, African Elands, an emu, water buffaloes, miniature donkeys, ostriches, alpacas, camels, African watusis, Grant zebras and rea birds are there, and more animals may be available to see.
During the summer, even with COVID-19, Mark Nesbit, the farm’s and drive-thru zoo’s owner, stated that Eudora Farms was averaging 1,000 cars a day at the drive-thru zoo, which has social distancing.
Nesbit added, regarding the fall, “With school opening, we usually had less than 100 cars a day during the week days and slightly more on the weekends.”
The animals, whether horned, furry or otherwise, were quite tame during a recent visit and approached this correspondent’s vehicle in anticipation of being fed. Many of them gently nuzzled the correspondent and could be easily petted. The owner asks that guests not pet the zebras, however. Also, a disclaimer is on the zoo’s sign regarding potential damage to cars as the animals can scratch paint with horns or sometimes bump vehicles.
Eudora Farms: Animal Safari Park Adventure offers cars of six individuals or less the opportunity to drive through and see a variety of animals for $20 per car per day (for an unlimited number of drive-thru excursions on that day). For each additional passenger beyond six, they charge an additional $5 apiece. They also have $5 buckets of feed or carrots to feed the animals. Guests are not permitted to feed the animals with food they have brought in themselves. Guests can also, while wearing masks, visit their petting zoo and gift shop after paying for and driving through the zoo.
Nesbit, speaking of the Wise Men’s camels, said there are holiday photo opportunities with the camels at the farm. And according to his website, he also offers “animals for hire” for events.
Nisbet has three children who help manage Eudora Farms. His two sons, Travis and Tristan, and his daughter Shelby all work in pivotal, key roles with the daily operations, maintenance and development of the safari park. In addition, several staff members and volunteers contribute to making the experience at Eudora Farms a fun and enjoyable one for guests of every age who visit the park.
Nisbet even has a female blue heeler named Josey. The dog is well-trained and herds some of the animals on the farm.
According to the website, EudoraFarms.net, “Eudora Farms ... is the first drive-thru safari park in South Carolina. (Nesbit’s) history with care-taking for animals started during childhood. Mark was responsible for the care-taking of the rabbits and chickens that lived on the balcony of his family’s apartment in Morganton, North Carolina. As the child of a teacher, value was heavily placed on education and conservation.”
“Eudora Farms was built with the mindset of providing a Drive-Thru Safari experience that would address the education, preservation, conservation and the protection of the environment for the entire community. The safari allows the public to view and feed exotic animals from around the world from the comfort of their own vehicles,” the website continues.
“There is also an enclosed petting zoo area nearby, along with a Parakeet Adventure where over 200 parakeets make their dwelling. Eudora Farms Drive-Thru Safari, with over 200 exotic animals, plans to acquire more animals as part of the safari expansion.”
The facility is about an hour’s drive from Orangeburg (about the same from a couple of counties that neighbor Aiken County, where Salley is located), and only about half that or less from some parts of western Orangeburg County.
They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday as well at the same time, according to their website.
For more information, visit www.EudoraFarms.net.