Drift Jam festival Saturday in Vance

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Drift Jam – Flotilla Music Festival will be heading to Lake Marion for its first Drift Jam – Santee. This live music festival, accessible by water and by land, will feature a line-up of acclaimed local country music artists. Patrons will have the option of purchasing tickets to access the festival by land or take advantage of free boat parking in the surrounding venue.

Concert goers will soak up the sun and jam to artists such as Edisto Guitarman, Southern Blend Band and Synchronicity. Leading into the late afternoon and evening will be Sabin Sharpe, Shawn Bilton and Ryan Trotti. For the full lineup and schedule, visit driftjam.com or on Facebook at Drift Jam – Santee.

The festival will be held on private property on Lake Marion in Vance, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be accessible by boat or land. A limited amount of tickets are available for those who choose to attend by land in order to have access to the festival grounds. Boat parking is free surrounding the venue via Lake Marion. VIP tickets are available for purchase in limited quantities. Visit the website to purchase at driftjam.com or contact driftjamfestival@gmail.com for more information.