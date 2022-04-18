Drier, warmer days ahead for region

After a period of heavy rain, dry weather is expected to return.

Temperatures are forecast to rise into the 70s and then 80s by the end of the week into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service

Sunny skies are forecast through the entire period.

A low pressure system dumped rain across The T&D Region Sunday night into Monday morning, but caused few problems.

Between 1/2 inch and 1-1/2 inches of rain fell in the area during this time period, according to weather data gathered by Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network weather spotter volunteers in the area.

About 1.55 inches of rain fell at a weather reporting station about three miles west of Denmark.

Other rainfall totals in order of highest to lowest through 8 a.m. Monday (unless otherwise noted):

• 0.94 inches at a station about 7 miles southeast of Neeses

• 0.88 inches at a station about 7 miles east of St. Matthews

• 0.87 inches at station 4 miles northeast of Cope

• 0.78 inches at station about 3 miles northwest of Orangeburg

• 0.76 inches at station about 5 miles east of North

• 0.72 inches at station 2 miles north of Denmark

• 0.69 inches at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport (through 2 p.m. Monday)

• 0.43 inches at station about 2 miles west of Elloree

• 0.32 inches at station about 7 miles west of Santee

Despite the rainfall, local river levels remained below flood stage.

The North Fork of the Edisto River at Orangeburg is expected to crest at 7.5 feet at 2 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. The flood stage is 8 feet.

The Congaree River at Carolina Eastman is forecast to crest at 113.8 feet at 8 a.m. Thursday. The flood stage is 115 feet.

