Attorney and CNN analyst Bakari Sellers had questions for the people attending Denmark Technical College’s recent Black History Month celebration: “How far have you come and where do we go from here?”

Sellers, a former state representative, discussed the impact of Black Americans during the course of history up to the current day.

“When you wake up sometimes, you’ll never know that history may find you. When that opportunity may be there, you just have to be prepared for it,” Sellers said.

He reflected on history, including the Orangeburg Massacre.

“On that night, it left mothers without their sons and left the pages of our state history stained red with blood,” Sellers said.

Sellers’ father, Dr. Cleveland Sellers, was wounded in the Feb. 8, 1968 Orangeburg Massacre. Three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.

Dr. Sellers was the only person convicted of a crime from the events leading up to and including the massacre. He received a full pardon 25 years after the Orangeburg Massacre but elected to keep the charge on his record as a “badge of honor.”

Bakari Sellers also reflected on the present during his speech, saying “We have made progress, but we still have ways to go.”

“We still have the Corridor of Shame where people are going to school but their heating doesn’t work or their infrastructure is falling apart,” Sellers said.

He told those present that although people will doubt them due to their surroundings, they should push through and achieve excellence.

“Sometimes there are many people who do not believe you are able to complete that ultimate goal of excellence,” Sellers said.

“You have to dream with your eyes open. … Your zip code does not have to define your circumstance,” Sellers said.

Sellers announced during his speech that he will be giving $25,000 to the school.

“That’s the least I can do for an institution that has given me so much in my lifetime. As I continue to do well and do good, I can continue to contribute to institutions like Denmark Tech,” Sellers said.

College President Willie L. Todd Jr. said the gift will help the college and its students going forward.

“That will allow us to provide scholarships to students who are high-achieving students, but also can allow us to support students’ last-chance dollars, because we serve three of the poorest counties in rural South Carolina: Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell counties,” he said.

“This could be the difference in a student attending college or not attending college," Todd said.

SGA President Jauron Pruitt said Sellers’ speech opened his eyes to not only the possibilities in town but the history there as well.

“He (Sellers) told us that you really do have history in Denmark. We should really focus on history in here and pay attention,” Pruitt said.

He called it “vitally important” for Denmark Tech students to see someone of Sellers’ stature.