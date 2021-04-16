 Skip to main content
Drawing nature: Students experience gardens through art
Drawing nature: Students experience gardens through art

Over 20 students from the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club spent part of their spring break exploring nature through art at the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The experience was provided by the S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities through a unique partnership with the SC Afterschool Alliance.

The Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club received a nature drawing journal resource, which included backpacks for each student stuffed with drawing pencils and erasers, watercolor paints, watercolor pencils, paint brushes, a sketch book and an activity booklet to guide them through the process.

