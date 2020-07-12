Dr. Shawn Foster tidbits

"There is only one real NFL team and that is the Dallas Cowboys. Some people choose to watch other stuff."

Favorite book

"'What is Worth While' by Anna Robertson Brown Lindsay, the first woman to earn a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania.

"It is about life. It is about what is worthwhile and how do you see things. It was a speech delivered to other aspiring women in education back in 1853. It was very, very insightful."

The book talks about the importance of time and the importance of not taking time for granted.

"I enjoy leadership books. That is my favorite genre of book because it challenges you to reflect on yourself but also how you can engage to others."

Also, "'Monday Morning Leadership' by David Cottrell. I have always used that book when I went to a new school in an administrative role.

"I had my administrators read that in a book study. It has key components as to how I believe leadership and leaders should be."

Favorite place to visit

The Outer Banks of North Carolina.