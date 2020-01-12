The 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg.
The speaker for this year’s breakfast will be actor Lou Gossett Jr. Gossett is best known for his Academy Award-winning role as Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley in the 1982 film “An Officer and a Gentleman” and for his role as Fiddler in the 1977 ABC television miniseries “Roots.” He presently stars as the mysterious Will Reeves in the HBO drama series “Watchmen.”
The Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast is an annual event sponsored by the Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
“For 30 years, the fraternity has sponsored the breakfast as a way of bringing the community together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha,” said Frank Loadholt of the Delta Zeta Lambda chapter.
Tickets for the event is $25 and can be purchased by contacting any member of Delta Zeta Lambda.
