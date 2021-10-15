Dr. Clyburn’s legacy: SCSU inducts new scholars

The congressman was joined at the event by members of his family, including two of his three daughters, Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed and Angela Clyburn, and his grandson, Walter.

He also touted the leadership of S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers and the commitments that he and his wife, Agatha, have made to the university.

Clyburn continued, “I want congratulate the two of you for what you're doing with this institution. It doesn't take a genius to be able to see and feel the transition and attitude not just here on this campus, but throughout this community and around the state."

S.C. State’s Clyburn Honors College will be moved from its present location in the Moss Hall annex building behind the university's bookstore into the old Dawn Center building on campus, Conyers said. The larger building will be renovated and renamed.

Conyers said the Clyburn family’s continued investments in students means a lot to the entire university.

“Congressman Clyburn and his late wife have always gone above and beyond in supporting this institution and the fact now that Mrs. Clyburn's legacy will live on through these scholarships is just immeasurable,” Conyers said.

“A total collective giving of $1.7 million is phenomenal. To think that a man like Congressman Clyburn who has throughout his career donated all of his honorarium fees to South Carolina State is, again, absolutely phenomenal. We are grateful to him and his entire family for their investment in our students and our university," he said.

