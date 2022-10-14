DPU working to restore power

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities is working to restore power to customers who’ve lost it, according to spokesman Randy Etters.

It hopes to have everyone back up after 5 p.m.

“We had a piece of switch gear that failed,” Etters said. That triggered a protective device that shut down three substations to protect the system.

DPU employees were able to restore power, but another piece of gear failed, triggering protective devices. DPU is working to repair that situation.

Hundreds of customers have lost power during the outages. At one point, 1,000 were without power.