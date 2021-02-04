 Skip to main content
DPU to study water of Caw Caw Swamp; city mask ordinance extended
DPU to study water of Caw Caw Swamp; city mask ordinance extended

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has received a state grant to study the lower Caw Caw Swamp watershed. The watershed empties into the North Fork Edisto River, just upstream of where DPU gets its water.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The Department of Public Utilities has received funding from a state agency that could help improve water quality for the City of Orangeburg.

DPU Water Division Director Eric Odom said the $50,000 grant will help the city-owned utility to identify and address possible water-quality issues in the lower Caw Caw Swamp watershed.

“The lower Caw Caw Swamp watershed actually empties into the North Fork Edisto River, just upstream of the city’s drinking water intakes. That’s the primary reason we selected this watershed, due to the proximity upstream of our drinking water intakes,” Odom said.

Orangeburg City Council on Tuesday agreed to accept the grant from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and allow DPU Manager Warren Harley to sign the grant agreement.

Odom said, “Funds from this grant will assist DPU with identifying pollutant sources and their causes, and in turn will help us draft measures and best management practices to improve and maintain water quality in the North Fork Edisto River upstream of our drinking water intakes.”

As a regional water provider, “it’s important that we do our part to try and protect the source of the city’s drinking water,” Odom said.

Odom noted that if issues are identified, DPU could receive additional funding from DHEC to address those issues.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved third reading of a permanent ordinance and an emergency ordinance extending and consolidating the mayoral proclamation of April 8, 2020 and previous emergency ordinances, and supplementing sections three and four of the governor’s executive order.

The ordinance consolidates the mayoral proclamation that established the emergency face covering ordinance, created a Committee of Disaster Services and allowed virtual council meetings. The ordinance also extends the expiration date by 61 days.

• Council ratified a retirement agreement with former City Administrator John Yow.

• Council denied a request to move the city’s municipal election date from the second Tuesday in September to the first Tuesday in November, when general elections are held. The request was made by Orangeburg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls.

• Council approved a motion to employ attorney Sidney Evering as city administrator of the City of Orangeburg.

