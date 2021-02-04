DPU to study water of Caw Caw Swamp; city mask ordinance extended

The Department of Public Utilities has received funding from a state agency that could help improve water quality for the City of Orangeburg.

DPU Water Division Director Eric Odom said the $50,000 grant will help the city-owned utility to identify and address possible water-quality issues in the lower Caw Caw Swamp watershed.

“The lower Caw Caw Swamp watershed actually empties into the North Fork Edisto River, just upstream of the city’s drinking water intakes. That’s the primary reason we selected this watershed, due to the proximity upstream of our drinking water intakes,” Odom said.

Orangeburg City Council on Tuesday agreed to accept the grant from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and allow DPU Manager Warren Harley to sign the grant agreement.

Odom said, “Funds from this grant will assist DPU with identifying pollutant sources and their causes, and in turn will help us draft measures and best management practices to improve and maintain water quality in the North Fork Edisto River upstream of our drinking water intakes.”

As a regional water provider, “it’s important that we do our part to try and protect the source of the city’s drinking water,” Odom said.

