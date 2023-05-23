Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities is considering acquiring the Bull Swamp Rural Water Company.

Orangeburg City Council gave the city-owned utility the authority to enter into negotiations with the rural water provider.

Council also authorized DPU to accept a $14 million grant to interconnect the Bull Swamp water system to make it compatible with DPU’s system. The grant is from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority’s South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program.

“We will use those funds to do work both on the system that is existing in Bull Swamp and on our side to make it possible,” DPU Manager Warren Harley said.

City council also gave Harley the authority to lead the negotiations and authorized the city administration and Harley to administer the grant.

The vote to proceed was 6-0. Councilman Bernard Haire was not present for the vote.

The Bull Swamp system has about 1,000 customers. It serves rural customers in the area near North. Bull Swamp is currently connected to North's and Swansea's water systems.

“Our systems actually parallel each other for a portion, so that is what makes it a really good fit for us,” Harley said.

Harley said DPU water customers will not see a rate increase as a result of the purchase and that the utility will evaluate Bull Swamp customer rates when the transition is complete.

“They will more than likely be on our outside city rate,” Harley said.

DPU currently operates and maintains the Bull Swamp system under a 4-year-old agreement.

“They initially came to us and asked us to look at acquiring their system, taking it over and running it for them,” Harley said. “We wanted to see from an operation standpoint what that would look like so we offered a contract to do the operation maintenance to just get real familiar with the system.”

The system is profitable, Harley continued. “It does need work, hence the $10 million on their side and the $4 million on our side to get the system up to standard where it makes sense for us to take it.”

“Without the $14 million, it wouldn’t be feasible for us to take it on because there is quite a bit of work that needs to be done,” he continued. “And it wouldn’t be profitable for us to do it that way. The grant takes the barrier of that out of the way for us.”

DPU applied for the grant.

“We are in the process of going through the steps to make the acquisition possible and then I will have to bring that back to council for final approval,” Harley said. “It is a long process because we have to do a quick evaluation of the system from an asset standpoint and make sure we are doing all of that.”

“We will keep those interconnections,” Harley said.

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company President Bobby Glenn Mack said the Bull Swamp board will continue to operate as a board during the transition. Upon the completion of the transition, the board will dissolve.

“It will take several years, is the feeling of the lawyers and DPU, to be able to do this transition,” Mack said. The board will help in the transition process.

Bull Swamp was formed in the 1970s and was initially connected with the Aiken Electric Cooperative water system, which managed and maintained the system.

Mack said this relationship lasted until about 10 years ago, when Aiken informed the water company that it was getting out of the water business and to focus on electricity.

“We had to find someone else,” Mack said.

Bull Swamp teamed up with the town of Swansea and the town of North’s water system, with each town maintaining their portion of the system.

Mack said over a three-year period, that contract expired.

“We were kind of out looking for someone else to manage it,” Mack said.

“Orangeburg DPU stepped up to the plate and we entered into a contract with them to manage the system,” Mack said.

“They have done an outstanding job with it,” he said.

Mack said the Bull Swamp board is made up of volunteers and does not have the needed expertise to manage or maintain a water system.

“We needed someone else in the water business to take over the system,” he said. “That is where we are today.”

Prior to the vote, Orangeburg City Council went into closed session to discuss the matter.