DPU says it shuts off power to complete repairs

Some portions of Greater Orangeburg are without power between 9 and 11 a.m. Friday as the Department of Public Utilities does further work following a power outage on Thursday.

DPU said via its Facebook page that it must shut off power to complete equipment repairs and apologized for the inconveniece.

Various parts of Orangeburg lost power on Thursday.

“We have had a failure with our 46,000-volt distribution system that feeds multiple substations in town,” DPU Spokesman Randy Etters said.

The power failed shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday and was largely restored within an hour and a half, though there are reports of some locations being without power for a longer period.

“Our team is evaluating the section of the system that has failed,” Etters said Thursday.

The largest power outage was off of Columbia Road near Bennett Street, with about 2,023 customers without power. There were also about 390 customers without power off of Magnolia Street near the Goff Avenue area.

