DPU’s Davis named Wastewater Treatment Operator of Year

Jimmy Davis was awarded the honor of being named the SC Water Environment Association’s Wastewater Treatment Operator of the Year for 2022.

He was honored in Myrtle Beach in March at the S.C. Environmental Conference. He is a 40-plus-year veteran of the City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities Wastewater Division.

In a statement, DPU said Davis is a valuable member of their team who works tirelessly to provide an essential utility for the City of Orangeburg, all the while protecting one of our most valuable resources, the Edisto River.

