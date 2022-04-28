 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DPU’s boil water advisory ends

METRO

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities water customers along Cannon Bridge Road no longer need to boil water prior to cooking or drinking.

Customers in the following areas no longer need to boil water before drinking and cooking:

• 2208 to 2332 Cannon Bridge Road

• 103 Kennerly Road

• 104 Podium Road

• Woodchopper Drive

• Wish Drive

• Nipper Drive

• Robinson Road

• Tatum Road

Following the flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by DPU’s Water Division.

The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe for drinking and cooking purposes.

Questions about the repeal of the boil water advisory should be directed to DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

