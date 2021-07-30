DPU repeals boil water advisory

The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities advises the water customers on Muna Avenue, Viveke Avenue, Esther Lane, Bliss Lane and 302 to 211 Shadow Lawn Drive in Orangeburg County no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

Should you have any questions concerning this repeal of the Boil Water Advisory, you may call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

