DPU plans to spend $45M on repairs and upgrades

The total cost of the project is $6.5 million.

• New – Water main replacement project. The area targeted in the coming year will be south of Russell Street; north of Whitman and Gregg Street; and borders Magnolia and Whittaker Parkway.

The infrastructure in the area was built in the 1950s. Recently, the utility has had to go to the area several times to replace broken valves and respond to water main breaks. Water flows have decreased over the area in recent years.

About 20,000 feet of pipe will replaced over the next two years. The project will improve water quality and water flow in the area.

Grants will be sought for the project, including a $500,000 Rural Infrastructure grant to do the first phase of the project.

The city plans to apply for a Community Development Block Grant in March 2022 for the second phase of the project.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $3.9 million. About $2 million will be spent in the coming fiscal year.

• Previously approved – Relocating 12-inch water main across the Edisto River due to U.S. 301 bridge replacement.