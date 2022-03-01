DPU plans Orangeburg-area power outage

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities plans to cut power to some areas for 15 minutes early Friday, March 4.

The scheduled outage is planned for around 5 a.m.

“We are upgrading several substations and the outage is required to ensure the safety of our team,” DPU said in a statement. “This upgrade will enhance the reliability ... for our entire system.”

The areas that will experience the outage are served by the substations on S.C. Highway 33 (DPU substation 6), Berry Street (substation 12), Goff Avenue (substation 17, including Claflin and South Carolina State University) and Windsor/Bull Street (substation 1).

The blackout will be a part of the utility's 46kV upgrade project.

DPU says the project will enhance the ability of the substations and circuits to be fed from multiple directions.

“This redundancy will increase system reliability and power stability,” DPU said.

Questions about the outage are to be directed to the DPU Electric Division at 803-268-4204, or its customer service line at 803-268-4050.

