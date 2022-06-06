DPU linemen went ‘extra mile’ to help; Orangeburg honors effort

A group of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities linemen were recognized Friday for responding to a recent car accident.

The seven linemen were presented with the first-ever "Extra Mile" award, which recognizes DPU employees who go above and beyond their work duties to help others.

“Thank you guys for everything you do,” DPU Manager Warren Harley said.

He said, “As the plaque indicates, you go the extra mile and that is what we like to see.”

The linemen responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Belleville Road near Novice Road on May 27, according to Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services Shift Supervisor Andy Williams.

One person was ejected from a vehicle and another was injured.

The linemen directed traffic to allow EMS to access to the patients.

The DPU crew also helped to stabilize the patients and get them out of the road to prevent any further injury, Williams said.

“All DPU crew members on scene were a great help with loading patients and assisting with traffic so that EMS could work in a safe area,” Williams said.

EMS reached out to the city about the work the linemen did.

“The first thing I saw was I got out of the car and noticed the car was wrecked,” DPU lineman Cody Gregory said. “I got on our radio and called in that there was an accident."

Gregory, who is also a member of the Bolentown Fire Department, waited for his supervisor to show up and then began to stabilize the patient.

Gregory says the linemen are trained for such situations.

“We know general first aid,” Gregory said. “We are trained in CPR and all that. We have some safety training that helps us.”

Gregory says he has been with DPU for about eight years. It was the first time he ever responded to an accident scene in the job.

The men were the first to receive the "Extra Mile" award. DPU officials say they will continue to present the award to deserving individuals in the future.

The men received a $50 gift card for gasoline.

Harley told the linemen, "You set the tone for what we expect with this award.”

“This is a good gesture based on all the negative publicity Orangeburg County has received with regard to murder, homicides, badness and gun violence to have this kind of recognition for our city,” Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said.

“It gives us a different perspective that we still have people who care and are concerned,” he said.

