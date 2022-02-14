DPU lifts boil water advisory

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has lifted the boil water advisory for a portion of Cannon Bridge Road and surrounding areas.

The boil water advisory applied to the following areas:

• 2208 to 2332 Cannon Bridge Road

• 103 Kennerly Road

• 104 Podium Road

• Woodchopper Drive

• Wish Drive

• Nipper Drive

• Robinson Road

• Tatum Road

The repeal of the boil water advisory means water customers in the areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by DPU’s Water Division. The results indicate that the water is safe for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.