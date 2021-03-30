DPU lifts boil water advisory

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities announced Tuesday that water customers on the following roads no longer have to boil their water before drinking or cooking:

• Mill Branch Road

• Riverpark Drive

• July Drive

• Alexis Road

• Twin Oaks Drive

• Beaver Lane

• Tarheel Lane

• Blanda Circle

• Jessica Road

• Mercedes Court

• Halford Lane

• Crider Lane

• Burley Drive

DPU's Water Division experienced a water leak in the area that required the water main to be shut down for repairs.

The distribution system was flushed and bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

