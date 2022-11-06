 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DPU lifts boil water advisory

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities

The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has lifted the boil water advisory for customers in the following areas:

• Along Rivelon Road from Old Edisto Drive to Lake Drive

• Bellcrest Court

• Dena Lane

• Lake Road

• Pampus Drive

• Tall Pines Drive

• Cedar Lane

• Mimosa Drive

• Sherrie Lane

• Rosewood Drive

• Baxter Street from Rivelon Road to George Street

• Paula Drive

• Wild Iris Drive

Water customers in the areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division.

The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, at 803-268-4100.

