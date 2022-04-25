DPU lifts boil water advisory

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has lifted the boil water for the following areas:

• Springdale Drive

• Keyport Court

• Foxberry Court

• Tonyoto Court

• Usha Court

• Siva Avenue

Water customers in those areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by DPU’s Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information concerning the repeal of this boil water advisory, call DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

