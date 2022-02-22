 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DPU lifts boil water advisory

Water tap illustration
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has lifted the boil water advisory it issued for some Cordova residents on Monday.

The boil water advisory no longer applies to:

• 2008 to 2212 Legrand Smoak St.

• 107 Railroad St.

• 102 and 112 Orange St.

• 130 Flashover Lane

The repeal of the boil water advisory means water customers no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by DPU’s Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

Questions about the repeal of the boil water advisory can be directed to DPU’s Water Division at 803- 268-4404 or, after hours, 803-268-4100.

