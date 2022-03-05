DPU lifts boil water advisory

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has lifted its boil water advisory for an area west of the city.

Water customers in the following areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking:

• Shillings Bridge Road from Norway Road to the Edisto River and surrounding areas

• Neeses Highway from Shillings Bridge Road to Pine Hill

• Beason Road, Gospel Hill and surrounding areas

• Dragstrip Road and surrounding areas

• Slab Landing Road from Norway Road to Pine Hill

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and sampling indicates that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call DPU's Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

