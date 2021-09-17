 Skip to main content
DPU lifts boil water advisory
DPU lifts boil water advisory

Water
Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has lifted its boil water advisory for Kennerly Road and portions of Rastville Park.

The advisory is lifted for:

• Kennerly Road off of Cannon Bridge Road

• Eagle Run Drive

• Battlefield Drive

• Sable Drive

• Bridgeside Drive

• Buster Lane

DPU customers in the area no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

