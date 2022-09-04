 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

DPU lifts boil water advisory

  • 0
Water
ILLUSTRATION

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has lifted its boil water advisory for water customers in the following areas:

• Shillings Bridge Road from S.C. Highway 4 to Annapolis Street

• Wagon Road

• Plow Road

• Annapolis Street

• Pandanus Road

DPU water customers in the area no longer have to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by DPU’s Water Division.

The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, 803-268-4100.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News