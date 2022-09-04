DPU lifts boil water advisory

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has lifted its boil water advisory for water customers in the following areas:

• Shillings Bridge Road from S.C. Highway 4 to Annapolis Street

• Wagon Road

• Plow Road

• Annapolis Street

• Pandanus Road

DPU water customers in the area no longer have to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by DPU’s Water Division.

The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, 803-268-4100.