DPU lifts boil water advisory for Oakmont area

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has lifted its boil water advisory for Oakmont Drive from North Road to Live Oak Drive, Harvey Lane, Rand Street, Horton Street and Lakewood Drive.

Residents in the area no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the DPU’s Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

