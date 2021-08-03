 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DPU lifts boil water advisory for Oakmont area
0 comments
editor's pick

DPU lifts boil water advisory for Oakmont area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Department of Public Utilities logo

DPU logo 

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has lifted its boil water advisory for Oakmont Drive from North Road to Live Oak Drive, Harvey Lane, Rand Street, Horton Street and Lakewood Drive.

Residents in the area no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the DPU’s Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call DPU’s Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $1
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Bush vows to focus attention on evictions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News