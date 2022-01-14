 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DPU lifts boil water advisory for Cannon Bridge Road area

The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has lifted its boil water advisory for the Cannon Bridge Road area.

Water customers in the following areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking:

• 2208 to 2332 Cannon Bridge Road

• 103 Kennerly Road

• 104 Podium

• Woodchopper Drive

• Wish Drive

• Nipper Drive

• Robinson Road

• Tatum Road

Bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the DPU Water Division following flushing of the distribution system.

The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call the Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

