DPU issues boil water advisory

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has issued a boil water advisory for certain areas following a leak that required a water main to be shut down for a brief period for repairs.

Water customers on Sylvan Avenue, Woodberry Drive, Rosemont Drive, Bonneville Drive and Parlerdale Place are asked to boil their water for one minute before cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The boil water advisory is in place until further notice.

DPU’s Water Division is presently working to correct the problem.

For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, 803-268-4000.

