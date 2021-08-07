DPU issues boil water advisory

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities has issued a boil water advisory for customers on North Road from Old Riley Road to Lake Edisto Road and on Broughton Street from Old Riley Road to North Road.

The Water Division has experienced a 12-inch inch water main break in this vicinity. Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The areas under the advisory include: Caw Caw Dr., North Circle, West Circle, South Circle, Magnolia Village Pkwy., Orangeburg Prep School Upper Campus Drive, Willington Dr., Willing Lake Ct., Laughing Gull Dr., Wexford Dr., Pembroke Lane, Patriots Way, Prep St., Portion of Camp Road adjacent to Willington Dr., Hill St., Sherriff Blvd., Moorecrum Road, Koller Road, Hundley Road, Barrington Dr., Alexander Dr., Hodges Dr., Robin Lane, Pine Lane, Windy Lane, Hillcrest Lane, Hampton Drive, Heyward Drive, Partridge Road, Woodpecker Blvd., Wren Road, Whippoorwill Road, Bochette Blvd., Starling Road, Twelve Oaks Lane, Cardinal Street, Louise Dr., Lisa Road and Utica Ave.